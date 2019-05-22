Across Ashfield, 29per cent of children are deemed to be living in poverty

Here are the areas of Ashfield with the highest levels of child poverty

Data published by the End Child Poverty coalition has highlighted the shocking levels of child poverty across Britain, including in areas of Ashfield.

Across Ashfield, 29 per cent of children are deemed to be living in poverty, after housing costs are taking into consideration.
These are the levels of children living in poverty in each ward area of Ashfield.

415 (22.3 per cent) children living in poverty, rising to 611 (32.8 per cent) after housing costs are taken into consideration.

1. Kirkby in Ashfield West

415 (22.3 per cent) children living in poverty, rising to 611 (32.8 per cent) after housing costs are taken into consideration.
ugc
Buy a Photo
220 (14.8 per cent) children living in poverty, rising to 382 (25.6 per cent) after housing costs are taken into consideration.

2. Hucknall West

220 (14.8 per cent) children living in poverty, rising to 382 (25.6 per cent) after housing costs are taken into consideration.
ugc
Buy a Photo
390 (17.4 per cent) children living in poverty, rising to 640 (28.6 per cent) after housing costs are taken into consideration.

3. Hucknall Central

390 (17.4 per cent) children living in poverty, rising to 640 (28.6 per cent) after housing costs are taken into consideration.
ugc
Buy a Photo
201 (12.6 percent) children living in poverty, rising to 429 (26.9 per cent) after housing costs are taken into consideration.

4. Annesley Woodhouse

201 (12.6 percent) children living in poverty, rising to 429 (26.9 per cent) after housing costs are taken into consideration.
ugc
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4