Here are the areas of Ashfield with the highest levels of child poverty
Data published by the End Child Poverty coalition has highlighted the shocking levels of child poverty across Britain, including in areas of Ashfield.
Across Ashfield, 29 per cent of children are deemed to be living in poverty, after housing costs are taking into consideration.
These are the levels of children living in poverty in each ward area of Ashfield.
1. Kirkby in Ashfield West
415 (22.3 per cent) children living in poverty, rising to 611 (32.8 per cent) after housing costs are taken into consideration.