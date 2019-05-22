Here are the areas of Ashfield with the highest levels of child poverty

Across Ashfield, 29 per cent of children are deemed to be living in poverty, after housing costs are taking into consideration.

These are the levels of children living in poverty in each ward area of Ashfield.

1. Kirkby in Ashfield West 415 (22.3 per cent) children living in poverty, rising to 611 (32.8 per cent) after housing costs are taken into consideration.

2. Hucknall West 220 (14.8 per cent) children living in poverty, rising to 382 (25.6 per cent) after housing costs are taken into consideration.

3. Hucknall Central 390 (17.4 per cent) children living in poverty, rising to 640 (28.6 per cent) after housing costs are taken into consideration.

4. Annesley Woodhouse 201 (12.6 percent) children living in poverty, rising to 429 (26.9 per cent) after housing costs are taken into consideration.

