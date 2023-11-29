With Christmas fast approaching and the start of the festive season now upon us many of us are thinking about where we can celebrate – whether it’s for a work Christmas party, a family meal or drinks with friends.
Here are some suggestions of where you can celebrate in style.
From special menus, party packages or breakfast with Santa himself, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Be sure to book sooner rather than later as spaces are bound to be snapped up.
1. The Red, Mansfield
The Red on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, is offering a Christmas Party menu, which is available from 4pm Tuesday to Thursday, from noon on Fridays and Saturdays and from 7pm on Sundays. Prices start from £26.95 for two courses. You can also hire The Glasshouse, situated above The Red, for private hire and private dining. Or if you don't fancy cooking on the big day itself you can enjoy a three course Christmas dinner between noon and 3pm. Prices are £79.95 for adults and £36.95 for children under 12. Photo: Google
2. Bold Forester, Mansfield
Bold Forester, on Botany Avenue, Mansfield, is offering a Festive Party menu until January 1, a three course Christmas Day menu if you don't feel like cooking as well as the chance to have breakfast with Santa on December 9, 16, 17, 23 and 24. Photo: Google
3. The Foxglove, Forest Town
The Foxglove, on Fulmar Close, Forest Town, Mansfield, has a special Festive menu offering the choice of a two or three course meal, available until December 30. Prices start from £22.99 for two courses. Photo: Google
4. andwhynot, Mansfield
The Festive Party menu at andwhynot on Leeming Street, Mansfield, is served from midday, Tuesday to Saturday, with prices starting from £25.95 for two courses.
The Christmas Day menu is available between noon and 3pm and a Boxing Day menu will be available from noon until 5pm. Photo: National World