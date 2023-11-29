1 . The Red, Mansfield

The Red on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, is offering a Christmas Party menu, which is available from 4pm Tuesday to Thursday, from noon on Fridays and Saturdays and from 7pm on Sundays. Prices start from £26.95 for two courses. You can also hire The Glasshouse, situated above The Red, for private hire and private dining. Or if you don't fancy cooking on the big day itself you can enjoy a three course Christmas dinner between noon and 3pm. Prices are £79.95 for adults and £36.95 for children under 12. Photo: Google