Here are some suggestions of where you can celebrate in style.
From special menus, party packages or breakfast with Santa himself, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Be sure to book as spaces are bound to be snapped up.
Here is a selection of some of the special offers available in Mansfield this Christmas.
1. The Red, Mansfield
The Red in Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, is offering a Christmas Party Menu from November 24, which is available from 4pm Tuesday to Thursday, from noon on Fridays and Saturdays and from 7pm on Sundays. You can also hire The Glasshouse, situated above The Red, for private hire and private dining. And there is also the chance to have breakfast with Santa himself on Wednesday, December 21, and Thursday, December 22, from 8.30am to 11am and 11.15am to 1.45am.
Photo: Google
2. Bold Forester, Mansfield
Bold Forester, in Botany Avenue, Mansfield, is offering a Festive Party menu from November 17, to January 1, a three course Christmas Day menu if you don't feel like cooking as well as the chance to have breakfast with Santa on December 3, 10, 17, 18, and 24.
Photo: Google
3. The Foxglove, Forest Town
The Foxglove, in Fulmar Close, Forest Town, Mansfield, has a special Festive Menu offering the choice of a two or three course meal.
Photo: Google
4. andwhynot, Mansfield
The Festive Party Menu at andwhynot in Leeming Street, Mansfield, is available from Wednesday, November 23, as well as a Christmas Day Menu on December 25.
Photo: National World