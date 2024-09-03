People Here are nine cosy pubs in Mansfield to visit this autumn Published 24th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 14:03 BST
It’s that time of year when beer gardens are replaced by cosy evenings by a fire (or heater) – as we prepare for autumn and winter. But don’t worry, we have you covered.
Here is a list of nine popular
pubs in the Mansfield area where you can enjoy your favourite drinks in comfort and warmth. 1. The Brown Cow
The Brown Cow is a popular choice among local folk. Sit in front of their open fire and enjoy a drink with friends or family. You can find them at 31A Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield NG18 2JA.
This cosy micropub is inspired by the TV series Peaky Blinders. Soak up some warm and friendly vibes in one of the oldest buildings on Leeming Street, from the late Georgian period.
This traditional community pub is perfect for families, as children and dogs are both welcome. You can find this pub on Station Street, Mansfield.
Reviews of this old town centre pub rave about its 'great atmosphere' and 'friendly staff'. The building is four centuries old and had connections with the wool trade, hence its name. Pop in for a cosy pint.
