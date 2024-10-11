Here are 18 Christmas markets taking place across Mansfield and Ashfield this year

Getting everything sorted ready for the big day can be a bit overwhelming so we have compiled a list of some of the Christmas markets that are taking place across Mansfield and Ashfield during the festive season if you fancy popping along to pick up some gifts and treat yourself to a mulled wine and a mince pie.
1. Mansfield Central Library
The Christmas Market at Mansfield Central Library on Westgate, Mansfield, is taking place on Saturday, November 23, from 10am to 2pm. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire
2. Sutton Library
The Christmas Market at Sutton in Ashfield Library at Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton in Ashfield, is taking place on Saturday, November 16, from 10am to 2pm. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire
3. St Mark's Church
Christmas Fair at St Mark's Church, Nottingham Road, Mansfield, is taking place on Saturday, November 9, from 2pm to 4pm. Photo: Google
4. Ladybrook Community Centre
Christmas Fair at Ladybrook Community Centre, Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, is taking place on Saturday, November 23, from 1pm to 4pm. Photo: Google
