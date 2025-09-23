Here are 13 places near Mansfield and Ashfield where you can enjoy a lovely walk this autumn

Whether you stop by a nearby café before your walk or bring along a flask to help keep warm, these places are perfect for a seasonal stroll, either alone, with friends or with a four legged companion.
Here are 13 places to visit this autumn for a refreshing walk in nature in or near Mansfield and Ashfield
We have shared 13 suggestions for the perfect autumnal walk in Mansfield. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
2. Sherwood Forest
As the home of Robin Hood, Sherwood Forest in Edwinstowe, is one of Nottinghamshire's famous landmarks. Fortunately, it is right on our doorstep and is perfect for a walk in all seasons. Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Sherwood Pines Forest Park
Sherwood Pines Forest Park is a forest park located near the village of Kings Clipstone. It is a popular destination for walkers, families and cyclists. The forest is the perfect spot for a walk through autumn leaves and changing trees. Photo: Google
4. Titchfield Park
If you are wanting an autumnal walk close to town, Titchfield Park is the perfect spot. Located just a stone's throw away from the town centre off Nottingham Road, the park features tree-lined paths adorned with autumn leaves. There are also plenty of nearby places to grab a tea or coffee. Photo: Google