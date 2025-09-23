Here are 13 places near Mansfield and Ashfield where you can enjoy a lovely walk this autumn

By Shelley Marriott
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 14:02 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 17:12 BST
As autumn is now officially upon us, we have suggested 13 seasonal places for you to visit for a cosy autumnal walk.

Whether you stop by a nearby café before your walk or bring along a flask to help keep warm, these places are perfect for a seasonal stroll, either alone, with friends or with a four legged companion.

Here are 13 places to visit this autumn for a refreshing walk in nature in or near Mansfield and Ashfield

We have shared 13 suggestions for the perfect autumnal walk in Mansfield. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

1. Autumn walks

We have shared 13 suggestions for the perfect autumnal walk in Mansfield. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

As the home of Robin Hood, Sherwood Forest in Edwinstowe, is one of Nottinghamshire's famous landmarks. Fortunately, it is right on our doorstep and is perfect for a walk in all seasons.

2. Sherwood Forest

As the home of Robin Hood, Sherwood Forest in Edwinstowe, is one of Nottinghamshire's famous landmarks. Fortunately, it is right on our doorstep and is perfect for a walk in all seasons. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Sherwood Pines Forest Park is a forest park located near the village of Kings Clipstone. It is a popular destination for walkers, families and cyclists. The forest is the perfect spot for a walk through autumn leaves and changing trees.

3. Sherwood Pines Forest Park

Sherwood Pines Forest Park is a forest park located near the village of Kings Clipstone. It is a popular destination for walkers, families and cyclists. The forest is the perfect spot for a walk through autumn leaves and changing trees. Photo: Google

If you are wanting an autumnal walk close to town, Titchfield Park is the perfect spot. Located just a stone's throw away from the town centre off Nottingham Road, the park features tree-lined paths adorned with autumn leaves. There are also plenty of nearby places to grab a tea or coffee.

4. Titchfield Park

If you are wanting an autumnal walk close to town, Titchfield Park is the perfect spot. Located just a stone's throw away from the town centre off Nottingham Road, the park features tree-lined paths adorned with autumn leaves. There are also plenty of nearby places to grab a tea or coffee. Photo: Google

