Looking for a warm and inviting place to hibernate from the cold? Mansfield has many to choose from.

Here are 10 cosy pubs in Mansfield where you can warm up this winter

There’s nothing better than coming in from the cold and enjoying a cosy pub atmosphere.

By Lucy Roberts
4 minutes ago

It’s chilly outside!

So here is a list of the most popular pubs in Mansfield where you can enjoy your favourite drinks in comfort as temperatures continue to plummet.

1. The Brown Cow

The Brown Cow is a popular choice among local folk. Sit in front of their open fire and enjoy a festive drink with friends or family. You can find them at 31A Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield NG18 2JA.

2. The Garrison

This cosy micropub is inspired by the TV series Peaky Blinders. Soak up some warm and friendly vibes in one of the oldest buildings on Leeming Street, from the late Georgian period.

3. The Railway Inn

This traditional community pub is perfect for families, as children and dogs are both welcome. You can find this pub on Station Street, Mansfield.

4. Ye Olde Ramme Inne

Reviews of this old town centre pub rave about its 'great atmosphere' and 'friendly staff'. The building is four centuries old and had connections with the wool trade, hence its name. Pop in for a cosy pint.

