Families also had a chance to engage with the police, fire service and council services and children could take a look around the emergency service vehicles.

Coun Samantha Deakin and Coun Helen-Ann Smith were joined by Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue and Council teams including Environmental Health, Community Safety and Health and Wellbeing.

The teams joined forces to visit more than 80 homes within the area.

Coun Samantha Deakin, Coun Helen-Ann Smith, Antonio Taylor, Notts Fire, Notts Police and New Cross residents

Health and Wellbeing officers engaged with residents as part of the Feel Good Families programme and Environmental Health Officers consulted on the Selective Licensing scheme in the area and Nottinghamshire Fire Officers fitted smoke alarms and discussed fire safety and security measures with the occupiers.

Coun Samantha Deakin, councillor for Sutton Central and New Cross, said: “By holding events like this and continuously engaging with residents, we are able to build community confidence and understand what services can do to assist local communities.

“This is just part of work to gain a better understanding of the area’s needs. We know that parts of New Cross have long-standing problems, so this is just the start of work to strengthen communities and make residents feel pride within their local area.”

Many residents came out to interact with the local services on the day.

One resident said: “It’s been fantastic to see different services visit our area today and engage positively with so many people This is a good way to build up trust with the local community and understand things from our perspective.”

This events comes after a major crackdown on fly-tipping and ‘environmental crime’ in the New Cross area of Sutton earlier this year which saw a day of action carried out by Ashfield District Council’s environmental teams, who cleared roads and pathways of weeds, litter and dog mess.