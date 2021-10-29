So Ashfield District Council, Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have teamed up to carry out joint patrols to prevent incidents and keep the public safe.

The operation aims to prevent and disrupt incidents of anti-social behaviour before they take place with early intervention, education and, where needed, enforcement action against those who commit offences.

As Halloween approaches, the teams will be visiting shops and off licenses throughout Ashfield, advising shopkeepers against serving eggs and flour to under 16s, to cut down anti-social behaviour. Officers will also be reminding shops about the requirements to check for ID for young people buying alcohol.

Authorities in Ashfield are coming together to make Halloween and Bonfire Night as safe as possible for residents and visitors this year

If you’re planning on trick or treating this year the council is asking residents to be vigilant to help cut the spread of the virus and protect family, friends and communities.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, deputy leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “The Halloween and Bonfire season brings joy to residents across the district but we know that it also brings with it anti-social behaviour.

“This year’s celebrations will still be different to what we are used to and it is more important than ever for authorities to work together to create a safe environment for residents to enjoy.

"We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in the district and we will be working closely with the police and fire service to ensure the residents of Ashfield stay safe.”

Inspector Mark Dickson, district commander for Ashfield said: “My officers will take a proactive role in patrolling communities and engaging positively with members of the public. But we will not hesitate to take action against people who either act in an antisocial way or who put others at risk.”