Helping hospital patients in Nottinghamshire get home in time for Christmas as Covid rates rise

As we see a rise in the Omicron variant of Covid-19, teams are working together to help protect elderly and vulnerable patients to get them home and safe as the surge in cases results in a spike in hospital admissions.

Melanie Brooks, Nottinghamshire Council corporate director for adult social care and health, said: “Despite the challenges, we are working with the NHS to support people out of hospital and into safe and appropriate care settings, to get the help they need during the holiday period and over the next couple of months.

“However, our social care services are under pressure due to staff shortages and we are asking people to do what they can – while being safe – to help neighbours, family members and friends who may need some support. Every small effort to look out for one another could help.”

Chief nurse for Sherwood Forest Hospitals, Julie Hogg

Care

Julie Hogg, chief nurse for Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Mansfield and Sutton’s King's Mill hospitals, said: “At Sherwood Forest, we always strive to give the same care to our patients as we would want for our own friends and family, but we know that once patients are well enough to go home that is the best place to recover with the right support in place.

"We are working hard with our social care partners to ensure where needed, packages of care are provided for our patients so that they can return home to a safe and well managed environment. Where possible we work closely with family members to ensure that this can happen and that their loved ones have all they need to return home.

“At this time of year especially, we are keen to see patients return home so that they can be with their family.

"We know that once well enough, a hospital bed is not the best place to recover, so we are encouraging families to support us to get loved one’s home where they can.”