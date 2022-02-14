Residents of Mansfield and Ashfield urged to help shape future of healthcare by applying for governor roles

With elections taking place in February and March this year, the nominations open today (February 14) and the trust has vacancies for 12 public governors:

o Four for Mansfield

o two for Ashfield

King's Mill Hospital, Sutton.

o four for Newark

o two for Rest of East Midlands

Governors have a key role to play to help the trust achieve its ambitions, and is looking for people who are dedicated to helping deliver its vision to provide healthier communities and outstanding care to all.

Sue Holmes, lead governor and public governor for Ashfield, said: “The role of a governor is extremely rewarding as it enables me to represent you and put forward your views to shape the future of the services offered by our trust.

“It is a great networking opportunity and provides me with the chance to meet people from all over our community, sharing thoughts and ideas. It’s so satisfying to know that as a member of the council of governors I’ve helped to get the trust to where it is today as one of the best trusts to work for in the Midlands, and winner of the HSJ Trust of the Year 2020.”

Governors are elected by the members of the trust.

They represent our members’ and the public’s interests, and have a statutory duty to hold the Non-Executive Directors to account for the performance of the Trust Board.

They bring valuable perspectives and ensure the trust is publicly accountable for the services it provides.

The role of a Governor is a voluntary position. Therefore successful candidates will not be paid but they will receive expenses for travel to meetings.

Governors should attend four Council of Governor meetings a year as well as the Annual General Meeting.

There are also regular events and briefings they participate in such as Meet Your Governor events and community events, they may also be invited to join the Governor Membership and Engagement committee and the Governor Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Chief executive Paul Robinson said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining Sherwood and we have much to be proud of, we were rated the Third Best Hospital Trust in the NHS in the 2020 staff survey results, and we were the HSJ Trust of the Year in 2020.

“In 2021 we launched our Climate Action Group to help us achieve our vision of becoming a sustainable Trust and we were one of eight NHS organisations to declare a climate emergency. We welcome nominations from members of the trust who are forward-thinking and passionate about helping us achieve our plans for the future.”

To become a Governor, candidates must first be a member of the trust. They can do this by signing up online or emailing [email protected]

Nominations are open from Monday, February 14, and from this date interested parties can put their names forward as a Governor by using one of the following methods:

· Click here to download the nomination form or fill it in online.

· Phone UK Engage on 0345 209 3770.