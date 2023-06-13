Help Nottinghamshire Police stop illegal bikers in the Mansfield area
Police officers seized an illegal bike after receiving complaints about off-road bikes causing a nuisance around the Bull Farm area of Mansfield.
A post on the Mansfield District Police Facebook page said: “Following several complaints from residents around the Bull Farm estate regarding off-road bikes causing a nuisance.
"Officers from the Mansfield Reacher and Off-Road bike team were patrolling around Oxlose woods.
“These officers successfully disrupted a group of riders and subsequently seized an illegal electric Surron Bike as the rider attempted to make off.
"A reminder to residents please do not hesitate to contact police regarding illegal bikes.
"The off-road bike team will do their utmost to prosecute those riding illegally and causing a nuisance within our communities.”
If you have any information about off road bikes causing problems in the area you can call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.