Police officers seized an illegal bike after receiving complaints about off-road bikes causing a nuisance around the Bull Farm area of Mansfield.

A post on the Mansfield District Police Facebook page said: “Following several complaints from residents around the Bull Farm estate regarding off-road bikes causing a nuisance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers from the Mansfield Reacher and Off-Road bike team were patrolling around Oxlose woods.

Officers from the Mansfield Reacher and Off-Road bike team seized an illegal bike during a patrol

“These officers successfully disrupted a group of riders and subsequently seized an illegal electric Surron Bike as the rider attempted to make off.

"A reminder to residents please do not hesitate to contact police regarding illegal bikes.

"The off-road bike team will do their utmost to prosecute those riding illegally and causing a nuisance within our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad