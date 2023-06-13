News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Help Nottinghamshire Police stop illegal bikers in the Mansfield area

Mansfield Police need your help to get off-road bikes off the street.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read

Police officers seized an illegal bike after receiving complaints about off-road bikes causing a nuisance around the Bull Farm area of Mansfield.

A post on the Mansfield District Police Facebook page said: “Following several complaints from residents around the Bull Farm estate regarding off-road bikes causing a nuisance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Officers from the Mansfield Reacher and Off-Road bike team were patrolling around Oxlose woods.

Officers from the Mansfield Reacher and Off-Road bike team seized an illegal bike during a patrolOfficers from the Mansfield Reacher and Off-Road bike team seized an illegal bike during a patrol
Officers from the Mansfield Reacher and Off-Road bike team seized an illegal bike during a patrol
Most Popular
Read More
More businesses going into liquidation than before the pandemic

“These officers successfully disrupted a group of riders and subsequently seized an illegal electric Surron Bike as the rider attempted to make off.

"A reminder to residents please do not hesitate to contact police regarding illegal bikes.

"The off-road bike team will do their utmost to prosecute those riding illegally and causing a nuisance within our communities.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information about off road bikes causing problems in the area you can call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.