Help make Mansfield cleaner and greener

Mansfield District Council's third annual Tidy Together campaign will run for three weeks, one week longer than in previous years, from Monday, June 1, until Monday, June 21.

The scheme, which is taking place in support of Keep Britain Tidy's Great British Spring Clean, is part of the council's commitment to build community pride and help make Mansfield district cleaner and greener and a place where people are proud to live and work.

Coun Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for the environment and leisure, said: "We have relied on and appreciated our private gardens and public open spaces more than ever during the past year.

A Tidy Together bulky waste item being collected

“Join us in helping to give them the love they deserve. Not only will it improve our local environment and make us proud of where we live, but being outdoors and volunteering are both good for your health and wellbeing.

"We hope this scheme will improve the look of the district and help to tackle persistent and costly issues such as litter and fly-tipping.

"Rather than using a potentially unlicensed scrap collector to get rid of your old mattress or sofa, Tidy Together will enable people to dispose of waste responsibly and with the peace of mind that it won't end up being illegally dumped."

Friends groups will be among those picking up litter in the council's parks, nature reserves and open spaces. The council's Town Centre team will be deep cleaning, painting bollards and carrying out general maintenance in the town centre.

A limited amount of equipment, including litter pickers and bags, are available for any groups or individuals who want to hold their own litter picking event, in line with COVID-19 guidelines. To borrow equipment and arrange for the collection of bagged rubbish, call 01623 463463.

Residents are also being encouraged to "upcycle" as part of Tidy Together by selling or donating furniture that is in good condition to charity. The British Heart Foundation and The Furniture Project are among those that offer free collections.