Help improve walking and cycling routes in Nottinghamshire
Nottinghamshire residents will be able to have their say on proposals to improve walking and cycling routes around the county.
Nottinghamshire County Council has been working with the three other D2N2 local highway authorities to develop a D2N2 area wide Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP).
The next stage of the LCWIP development is to undertake public consultation and the council has secured funding from the Department for Transport’s (DfT) Capability Fund to undertake the consultation this year.
Coun Neil Clarke MBE, chairman of the Transport and Environment Committee, said: “When the DfT suggested that local authorities should develop a local cycling and walking infrastructure plan, we decided to develop a D2N2 area wide plan in partnership with the other highways authorities in D2N2 area to help ensure cross-boundary links and consistency of infrastructure in the immediate area around Nottinghamshire.
"Our collective strong commitment to improving cycling and walking infrastructure means that we have been able to secure £10,000 from the DfT’s Capability Fund to undertake a public co nsultation on the plan and its priorities in Nottinghamshire.
“This will be an excellent opportunity for our communities to comment on the proposed walking and cycling networks which we hope will make Nottinghamshire an even better place to live, work and bring up your family.”
