Help find your businesses future talents at Mansfield recruitment event

Mansfield District Council is supporting the Recruiting Talent in Mansfield and Ashfield event, which will be held at Vision West Nottinghamshire College's Derby Road campus, on February 16, from 9am to 1.30pm.

Employers in Mansfield, Ashfield and the surrounding area can book a free place via the council website at www.mansfield.gov.uk/events.

It will bring together local experts to showcase best practice in recruiting and retaining a workforce. This will include demonstrating the benefits of inclusive recruitment with two workshops on employing people with long-term health conditions or disabilities, and digital inclusion for the workforce.

The event will be held at Vision West Nottinghamshire College

There will also be a networking lunch, tour of the college and a marketplace featuring local organisations that can help businesses to recruit and retain local talent.

Coun Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for Regeneration and Growth, said: "There is a continuing skills gap in this area which is holding back growth and productivity.

"We want employers to learn more the benefits of upskilling their workforce as a way of making their businesses bigger and more profitable.

"There is now a lot of support out there, from the council and other agencies, such D2N2, which employers can draw on to help them expand in this way."

Maria Ward, stakeholder manager for Nottinghamshire Building Better Opportunities, at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: "We are looking forward to working with local business at Recruiting Talent in Mansfield and Ashfield.

"There is a wealth of fully funded resources to help businesses to recruit and retain staff and this event aims to ensure that local businesses know how to access these services to help to increase their productivity and upskill their workforce."

Organisations behind the event include Local Enterprise Partnership D2N2, East Midlands Chamber of Commerce, Nottinghamshire County Council, the Department of Work and Pensions and other key stakeholders including Mansfield and Ashfield 2020.