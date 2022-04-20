Through its community support scheme, Mansfield Building Society donated £800 to Mansfield Bowling Club, on Chesterfield Road South.

Carol Dallison, from the scheme, was invited to the opening of the club’s green, where club member Trevor Barnes christened new steps which ease access to the green and were provided by the club.

Margaret Tye, club president, said: “The £800 donation will enable safe access onto the green for all the members, especially our older and less agile members.

Mansfield Bowling Club member Trevor Barnes receives a cheque from Carol Dallison, of Mansfield Building Society, second from right, watched by club president Margaret Tye and past president Hazel Southerington.

“With clear equal opportunities at the heart of the club's values the generous support from Mansfield Building Society has enabled us to provide a safer bowling environment for all our members and visitors.”