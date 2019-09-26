Heartbroken Hucknall mum pays tribute to 'cheeky' son who died in Nottingham collision

A heartbroken Hucknall mum has paid tribute to her “loveable” son who died in a crash in Nottingham city centre.

Emergency services were called to Upper Parliament Street on September 18 at 2pm, following reports of a crash involving a man and a bus.

Daniel Thorpe.

Daniel Thorpe, aged 34, of Highbury Vale, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, but died soon afterwards.

His death sent shockwaves through the community, with tributes pouring in across social media to the much-loved man.

And his mum Kath Guest, 56, of Hucknall, who was not told about her son’s death until about 7pm that night, said she “nearly collapsed” when police arrived at her door.

She said: “It was just heartbreaking. He was such a lovable lad. He loved to play his music loud and spend time with his friends.

Tributes left at the scene. Image: Nottingham Post.

“He was a very cheeky chap but people loved him for it.

“I live in Hucknall and he lived in Highbury Vale, but he would come around for his tea and see me. It’s been a week and I still can’t believe

what’s happened. It’s heartbreaking.”

Flowers, bottles of Jack Daniel’s Whiskey, sweets and Crunchie chocolate bars have all been left at the scene along with messages from friends and family members.

The city centre was brought to a halt for hours while police and emergency services conducted an investigation, which is ongoing.

An air ambulance was also dispatched to Old Market Square, but failed to land, eventually touching down at the Forest Recreation Ground near Hyson Green.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information is asked to call us on 101.”

Daniel’s family, including mum Kath and sister Rachel Thorpe, have set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral costs.

Kath said any left over funds will go to the air ambulance services as a “thank you” for attending the scene “so quickly”.

Details of Daniel’s funeral have not yet been confirmed by the family, as a post-mortem is currently being carried out following his death

To donate to the fundraiser appeal, or to see more tributes paid to Daniel, click here.