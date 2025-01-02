Youngsters at Heatherley Primary join the Foundation stage one back in September 2015.placeholder image
Youngsters at Heatherley Primary join the Foundation stage one back in September 2015.

Heart-warming pics show Mansfield's youngsters enjoying their first day at school over a decade ago - including Heatherley Primary, Abbey Primary School, Asquith Primary and Sutton Road Primary

Published 2nd Jan 2025
The first day at school is one of mixed emotions for all concerned.

It’s a day of pride, perhaps tinged with a bit of sadness, for parents.

For the kids themselves it’s a journey into the unknown, perhaps scary, perhaps exciting . . . but whatever the case it’s a day we will all remember.

Here we head to 2012 and 2015 and take a look at some of the kids who started their journey in education.

Take a look at see who you know.

Youngsters at Heatherley Primary join the Foundation stage two back in September 2015.

1. Heatherley Primary

Youngsters at Heatherley Primary join the Foundation stage two back in September 2015. Photo: Barrie Codling

Pupils join Asquith Primary School's Class R2 in 2015.

2. Asquith Primary

Pupils join Asquith Primary School's Class R2 in 2015. Photo: Barrie Codling

New starters at Sutton Road Primary.

3. Sutton Road Primary

New starters at Sutton Road Primary. Photo: Barrie Codling

Holly Primary School's new starters in 2015.

4. Holly Primary School

Holly Primary School's new starters in 2015. Photo: Barrie Codling

