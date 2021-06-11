Health chiefs urge over 25s to grab a Covid jab in Mansfield

Their appeal comes as Nottinghamshire’s vaccination programme hit a milestone one million doses this week and weekend appointments launched in Mansfield and Nottingham.

As reported earlier on Friday, walk-in Phizer vaccines are available at the Mansfield Vaccination Centre on Chesterfield Road South and Nottingham’s Forest Recreation Ground, from 8am-6pm, on Saturday and Sunday.

The vaccination programme is currently targeting folk aged 25 and over, the clinically vulnerable and carers as well as anyone eligible who is yet to have their first dose.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Folk aged 25 and over can walk in and get vaccinated at the Mansfield Vaccination Centre this weekend.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, Nottinghamshire County Council’s public health director Jonathan Gribbin said there was concern surrounding case rates in the county – although Mansfield currently has the lowest in the county for the past seven days at 9.1 cases per 100,000.

"I’m pleased that in our hospitals, the number of new Covid-19 admissions and confirmed cases in hospital beds remains low. But what we see in the case rate figures, does give me this morning some cause to sound a note of caution,” he said.

"In Nottinghamshire county over the last week overall we’ve seen more than 200 cases of Covid-19, a headline rate of 25.6 per 100,000, much lower than a few months ago, but considerably higher than the 15 per 100,000 reported about a week ago.”

More cases were also being seen in secondary school, work settings and places where people socialise, he said.

"There’s been some very steep rises,” Mr Gribbin said.

"In Rushcliffe we saw a four-fold increase. We know in the coming days we will see further increases in our boroughs and districts.”

Newark and Sherwood’s rate as of Friday was 34.3 per 100,000 and Ashfield 19.5.

"Rates are particularly rising steeply among people yet to be vaccinated.” Mr Gribbin, said.

"It is more important than ever, that people get their jabs, particularly second doses."

He also urged people to continue hand-washing, face-covering, social distancing, only meeting two households or six people and opening windows.

Amanda Sullivan, accountable officer for NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG, said: "Reaching one million doses in the vaccination for our area is remarkable landmark.

“It’s particularly important to take up the vaccination invitation.The door is always open. Our two sites are open for walk-in appointments. It’s quick and easy, no need to book.”