Church Vale Primary School and Foundation Unit has been rated good by education watchdog Ofsted following its latest inspection.

The newly published report said: “This is a school that is rooted in its community and aims for every pupil to ‘Reach for the Stars’. The school has high ambitions for every child to succeed.

“Pupils love the school and feel well cared for.”

Jo Yardley, school headteacher, said: “Church Vale is extremely proud of their Good Ofsted rating.

“We were pleased Ofsted recognised the school is at the heart of the community and we are a happy school.

“They also recognised what an amazing job we do with the children and our families beyond the academic to develop the whole child. We enable our children to ‘Reach for the Stars’.”

The report follows a two-day inspection in November of the Laurel Avenue school, which has about 215 pupils on roll, aged three-11.

Ofsted hailed the forest school outdoor learning, for helping pupils develop “a sense of enjoyment, communication and teamwork” and playtimes, describeing them as “happy occasions”.

The report said: “Leaders have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour. Pupils are very polite and courteous and low-level disruption is rare.

“Reading is given a high priority at the school. To help foster a love of reading, teachers read to pupils regularly and discuss what they have read.”

The “carefully planned” early years curriculum was also singled out for praise, alongside special educational needs co-ordinator Harriet Gibbison, for her “comprehensive understanding of pupils’ needs”.

The report said: “Pupils are well prepared for life in modern Britain. They understand the importance of respecting and celebrating difference and diversity in their community.

“Parents and carers are typically supportive of the school’s work. As one parent said, ‘all staff go above and beyond’.”

To further improve, school leaders were urged to ensure “subject leaders have the knowledge and expertise required to ensure the curriculum is effectively sequenced” and that “the ambition currently in place for some subjects goes across the curriculum consistently”.

Mrs Yardley said: “We look forward to refining our curriculum even further and to help our children to progress even more.”

