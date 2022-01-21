Healdswood Infants' and Nursery School at Skegby, which has been given a 'Good' rating by Ofsted inspectors.

Jayne Renshaw took over the reins permanently at Healdswood Infant and Nursery School after it was handed a ‘Requires Improvement’ rating by inspectors from the education watchdog in 2018.

Now, after its latest inspection in November, it has been ranked ‘Good’ in all six categories, which is considered quite a feat for a school that sits in an area of high deprivation.

"We are absolutely thrilled,” beamed Mrs Renshaw. “We have made significant improvements since our last Ofsted inspection.

Head teacher Jayne Renshaw, who has led a big improvement at Healdswood Infants' and Nursery School at Skegby.

"This is a result of our dedicated staff team, the support of our school community and thanks to our amazing children.

"We work hard to give our children the very best. We have high expectations and are incredibly ambitious for them.

"We are really pleased that this, along with the calm, family ethos of our school, has been acknowledged. We could not be prouder of our school community.”

The Barker Avenue school has 176 pupils, aged three to seven, on its books. The governing body is led by Louise Knott and Janice Addison.

The Ofsted inspectors described Healdswood as “a school where everyone is welcome”. Their report said: “Pupils feel well cared for and safe, and parents agree.

"Most parents praised the hard work of the staff, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. Pupils got the chance to practise what they forgot during lockdown.

"Teachers also have high expectations of what pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities are able to do, and make sure they get the right support.”

Staff worked closely with families, and felt well supported by leaders, while the school’s bullying policy was effective.

The inspectors were pleased that children were excited about reading new books and making trips to the local library.

They also welcomed the fact that pupils enjoyed learning outside in ‘Forest School’, relishing the chance to make dens and build habitats for animals.

It was a similar story with Healdswood’s nursery, where early-years children “settle well and learn to play and to sing songs together”, the report said. The atmosphere was “calm and purposeful”.

The only improvement suggested by inspectors concerned attendance. They noted that “a significant number of pupils do not attend school as regularly as they should”.