Head confident that Ashfield school can put things right after Ofsted criticism
Jacksdale Primary and Nursery, which teaches 194 children, aged three to 11, has been awarded a rating of ‘Requires Improvement’ after its latest inspection. This is a downgrade on its previous verdict of ‘Good’.
Head Julie Brockerton admitted she was “disappointed with the outcome”, but has vowed that the Main Road school will put things right.
She said: "The Ofsted report matches our self-evaluation and school improvement plan. We are confident that we have the leadership team in place to make the required steps.
"We are proud of our amazing children, dedicated staff and supportive school community. The governors and staff thank our parents, carers and families for their continued support as we work together to return our wonderful school to a ‘Good’ rating.”
Much of the Ofsted criticism revolved around the Jacksdale school’s curriculum which, inspectors accepted, “is undergoing some development and refinement”, including for early-years children.
"Pupils do not always achieve as well as they might in all subjects,” the Ofsted report said. “They are not as prepared as they could be for the next stages of their education as they have gaps in their knowledge that the school is not fully addressing. Staff do not make rigorous checks on pupils’ learning.”
Miss Brockerton responded: “We have recently embarked on our new curriculum journey and are pleased with the improvements made so far.
"However, we agree with the inspectors that further work is needed in areas of leadership and management to drive this ambitious curriculum forward.”
The head said she was pleased with large chunks of the Ofsted report that praised the school and resulted in ratings of ‘Good’ for two individual categories, covering the behaviour, attitudes and personal development of pupils.
The report said: “This is a vibrant, welcoming school where pupils feel happy and safe. It is ambitious for all pupils to achieve well, and has an inclusive and nurturing approach.
"Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) have the support they need, and those in the early years benefit from supportive and caring relationships.”
Staff had high expectations of pupils’ behaviour, lessons were calm, and youngsters enjoyed a range of activities, events and roles “beyond their taught lessons”.