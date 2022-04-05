The postmaster of the current branch on High Street, Stonebroom, has identified an opportunity to move this branch into their other convenience store, Stonebroom Store, on Wesley Road.

He believes the move will help secure continued access to Post Office services locally, as well as supporting the viability of their business.

Currently, there is a step at the proposed premise’s entrance. However, subject to planning permission, a permanent ramp would be installed to improve access.

The propsed new location is Stonebroom Store, 21-23 Wesley Road, Stonebroom, Alfreton

It would be a modern, open-plan environment alongside operation’s retail. Post Office services would be located alongside the retail counter of the store.

Feedback on the proposed move will close on May 17, and can be made at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 298207. Alternatively, email [email protected], write to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, call 0345 266 0115, or Textphone 0345 722 3355.