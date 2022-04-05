The postmaster of the current branch at 172 High Street, Stonebroom, Alfreton, has identified an opportunity to move this branch into their other convenience store at Stonebroom Store, 21-23 Wesley Road, Stonebroom, Alfreton.

He believes the move will help secure continued access to Post Office services locally, as well as supporting the viability of their business.

Currently, there is a step at the proposed premise’s entrance. However, subject to planning permission, a permanent ramp would be installed to improve access.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The propsed new location is Stonebroom Store, 21-23 Wesley Road, Stonebroom, Alfreton

It would be a modern, open-plan environment alongside operation’s retail. Post Office services would be located alongside the retail counter of the store.