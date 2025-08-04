Have your say in the Broxtowe parks and open spaces survey

Residents in Eastwood, Kimberley and across the borough have the opportunity to share their experiences on a number of selected parks through Broxtowe Council’s annual parks and open spaces survey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Helen Skinner (Brox Alliance), portfolio holder for environment and climate change said: “Our parks and open spaces are the heart of our community, and this annual survey is your opportunity to tell us what’s working well and where you’d like to see improvements.

"Whether you use these spaces for play, relaxation or exercise, your feedback helps us shape their future to ensure they meet the needs of the community.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responses to the consultation can help to guide improvements to green spaces across the borough.

Tell the council what you think of parks like Coronation Park in Eastwood. Photo: Google

Following feedback from residents in the 2024 survey path improvements have been completed at Archers Field, Stapleford and Coronation Park in Eastwood, as well as planting an orchard for community use at Banks Road Open Space in Toton.

The selection of parks in the survey is determined through a regular cycle, which ensures all of the council’s parks are surveyed over the course of three years as part of the Pride in Parks initiative.

The survey only takes a few minutes and asks residents to tell the council how they feel about selected local parks and open spaces by providing ratings on signage, cleanliness, facilities and the approach to nature and wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can have their say by completing the survey online surveymonkey.com/r/parkssurvey25

The survey will be open until September 1.

The consultation also supports the council to uphold the Broxtowe Parks Standard.

This standard is achieved by borough sites with high resident satisfaction, which this survey helps to assess.