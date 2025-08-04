Have your say in the Broxtowe parks and open spaces survey

By John Smith
Published 4th Aug 2025, 08:00 BST
Residents in Eastwood, Kimberley and across the borough have the opportunity to share their experiences on a number of selected parks through Broxtowe Council’s annual parks and open spaces survey.

Coun Helen Skinner (Brox Alliance), portfolio holder for environment and climate change said: “Our parks and open spaces are the heart of our community, and this annual survey is your opportunity to tell us what’s working well and where you’d like to see improvements.

"Whether you use these spaces for play, relaxation or exercise, your feedback helps us shape their future to ensure they meet the needs of the community.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Responses to the consultation can help to guide improvements to green spaces across the borough.

Tell the council what you think of parks like Coronation Park in Eastwood. Photo: Googleplaceholder image
Tell the council what you think of parks like Coronation Park in Eastwood. Photo: Google

Following feedback from residents in the 2024 survey path improvements have been completed at Archers Field, Stapleford and Coronation Park in Eastwood, as well as planting an orchard for community use at Banks Road Open Space in Toton.

The selection of parks in the survey is determined through a regular cycle, which ensures all of the council’s parks are surveyed over the course of three years as part of the Pride in Parks initiative.

The survey only takes a few minutes and asks residents to tell the council how they feel about selected local parks and open spaces by providing ratings on signage, cleanliness, facilities and the approach to nature and wildlife.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents can have their say by completing the survey online surveymonkey.com/r/parkssurvey25

The survey will be open until September 1.

The consultation also supports the council to uphold the Broxtowe Parks Standard.

This standard is achieved by borough sites with high resident satisfaction, which this survey helps to assess.

Related topics:ResidentsBroxtoweKimberley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice