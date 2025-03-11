3 . Maun Valley Park

Maun Valley Park Local Nature Reserve is the largest reserve in the district, covering 17 hectares of protected habitats along the River Maun, from Bath Lane to New Mill Lane. The reserve features ancient oak woodland, grasslands, water meadows, riverside areas, and wetland habitats. It is divided into two sections, North and South, by Old Mill Lane. Designated as a Local Nature Reserve in 2004, it holds significant value for both local residents and wildlife. The sandy banks and exposures of Sherwood sandstone along the river provide habitats for various insects and numerous types of fungi. The River Maun flows along the western edge of the reserve at the base of the escarpment, and it has played a vital role in the historical development of Mansfield, particularly in supplying water power to a variety of mills. Photo: Maun Valley Park/Submit