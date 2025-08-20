Have you seen Tigger? Cuckney couple's appeal for missing 14-year-old cat

A couple’s beloved pet cat, Tigger, is missing from their home in Cuckney.

Tigger, a 14-year-old pale ginger tabby, is missing from his home in Cuckney. He was last seen on August 14.

Tigger is the resident cat at Rex Pet Hotel, located at Shireoaks Hill Farm in Cuckney.

The cat is quite well-known among visitors, and is said to be “extremely friendly and inquisitive”, particularly when it comes to vehicles.

He has lived at Rex Pet Hotel his entire life and has never gone missing.

Owners Louise and Nigel Wetton of Rex Pet Hotel are asking for the public’s help in locating their beloved cat.

Nottinghamshire-based animal welfare charity Beauty's Legacy has stepped in to help with the search.

Louise said: “Tigger has lived at Rex Pet Hotel for as long as we have, and he has never gone missing for any extended period.

Missing poster for Tigger, created by Beauty's Legacy.

“We are all extremely worried about him. If anyone sees him around the Cuckney area, please let us know.

“We would be very grateful if everyone could share our post, as we are hoping and praying for his safe return.

“Anyone who has ever met him would agree that he is the best cat ever. Thank you, everyone.”

An appeal was initially shared on Rex Pet Hotel’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/RexPetHotel.

Lisa Dean, founder of Beauty's Legacy, has also created a page and poster for Tigger, which can be viewed here: www.facebook.com/groups/414293492933017/.

How to help

If you visited Rex Pet Hotel anytime after August 14 and have dashcam footage, please check your recordings for any sighting of him.

This area is very rural, but if you live nearby or drive through along Creswell Road, review any CCTV, Ring doorbell, or dashcam footage from August 14.

If you put out food or water for wildlife, check to see if Tigger has joined them.

If you walk your dog or ride your horse in the area, keep an eye out for him.

Open sheds, garages, and outbuildings, and check in and under everything.

Print a flyer and place it in your car window.

Help by posting flyers along footpaths and dog walking areas to raise awareness.

Lisa added that if people are postering or searching, it is essential not to enter private land without express permission.

It is also requested on behalf of the owners that no drones be used over the immediate area.

Here is the poster that can be shared on social media or printed out to display in the community – www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10228118285614290&set=pcb.1488825952146427.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tigger, contact Rex Pet Hotel at 01623 846136.