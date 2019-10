Police are trying to trace a woman whose image was captured on CCTV in Mansfield.

Riza Mongado was last seen in the Castleward area of Derby on Thursday 10 October.

Riza Mongado.

A CCTV image of her was captured in Heron Foods in Mansfield on Wednesday October 24.

The 42-year-old took with her a small dark blue suitcase and anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods with reference 1026-111019.