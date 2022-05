Luke, 35, was last seen leaving the Reindeer Inn on Southwell Road Mansfield at approximately 10pm last night (Thursday, May 12).

Luke is described as five feet ten inches tall, of stocky build with short brown hair and green eyes.

He now has a bigger beard than that shown in the image and was last seen wearing a navy blue top and dark blue jeans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Parker, 35, has gone missing