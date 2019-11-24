Have you seen missing Jack Cooper?

Police are concerned for the safety of a man who hs gone missing from the Clipstone area

Have you seen Jack Cooper? Officers are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing from the Clipstone area at around 4pm yesterday (Saturday 23 November 2019).

Jack is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 10ins tall. He is described as having mousey blond hair and was last seen wearing grey Superdry tracksuit bottoms, a burgundy Superdry hoodie with white writing on the front and a grey baseball cap.

If you have seen Jack or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 982 of 23 November.