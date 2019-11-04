Have you seen missing 15 year old from Sutton?

Police have launched an appeal to find a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Kings Mill MsDonalds.

Police say they are concerned for Jessica Atkin's safety, after she was reported missing.

She was last seen at Kings Mill McDonald's, Sutton, at around 7.50pm on November 2.

Jessica is described as white, around 5 foot 10 in tall, dyed wavy black hair, wearing blue jeans with rips, white trainers with reflective pink markings and a green puffer jacket.

If you have seen her or have any information please contact Notts Police by ringing 101 and quoting incident number 942 of 2 November 2019.