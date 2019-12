Police are concerned for the safety of Andrew Hall who who has gone missing from Kirkby.

Andrew, 57, went missing some time after 11am on 29 December.

Andrew is described as a white male, about 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing blue joggers and a khaki brown thick jacket.

If you have any information call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 647 of 29 December 2019.