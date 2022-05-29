Alex Bradley, 25, was last seen at around 11.30am and police officers are concerned for her safety.

Alex is a slim build and is around 5ft 1ins tall. She is described as having blond hair with dark roots, which she usually wears in a bun.

Her lips are also fuller than in the photo

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Bradley was last seen in the Edwinstowe area

She was last seen wearing a black duffle coat with silver buttons and a tie belt, black jeans and possibly Nike black trainers.

She has links to Leicestershire and she may have caught a train to Mansfield in order to get home.

If you have seen Alex or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 278 of May 28.