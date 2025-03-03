Have you heard about the Medusa Oak in Sherwood Forest?

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 17:03 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 17:07 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Medusa Oak in Sherwood Forest has captivated visitors with her striking shape for centuries.

This unusual ancient oak has thrived for countless centuries, potentially reaching an age of 600 years, making it a witness to the events of medieval times.

As one of the oldest inhabitants of the forest, experts believe the Medusa Oak's story reflects the passage of time and the resilience of nature.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Greek mythology, Medusa is one the most famous of the monster figures known as Gorgons, with snakes for hair.

Medusa Oak in Sherwood Forest. Image by Phoebe Cox.Medusa Oak in Sherwood Forest. Image by Phoebe Cox.
Medusa Oak in Sherwood Forest. Image by Phoebe Cox.

The tree is likened to the figure, with its snaking branches and ancient history.

The Medusa Oak, north of the Major Oak, is located near the northeast boundary of Birklands Wood, which is part of the Sherwood Forest National Nature Reserve.

Have you spotted her in the forest?

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice