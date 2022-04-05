'Hauntingly beautiful' new film about author's travels set for special screening in Eastwood

DH Lawrence’s travels to Sardinia will be explored in the film.

The film, entitled Return to Sea and Sardinia, will make it possible for fans to relive the author’s journey from Sicily to Sardinia in 1921.

It was a voyage which was to inspire one of the writer’s most significant travel works, Sea and Sardinia.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the book’s publication, the Fondazione Sardegna Film Commission supported Daniele Marzeddu to direct the film.

The multi award-winning Italian director will be visiting Eastwood, which has been selected to host the film, as part of a limited number of viewings.

The town’s own DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum is pleased to be hosting the screening, at the nearby council chamber, in the first of a series of pop-up cinema events.

Carolyn Melbourne, museum and collections officer at the DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum, said: “I’m so pleased that this beautiful snapshot of Sardinian culture is coming to Eastwood.”

‘Return to Sea and Sardinia’ combines contemporary film with archival footage, and is set against a musical backdrop by Glasbird.

As well as following Lawrence’s original journey, the project spoke to local inhabitants of the island and found impressions of the writer’s visit still lingering.

The result is a hauntingly beautiful film, which immerses the viewer in a magical Sardinian landscape.

After the film screening, there will be the opportunity to meet with director Daniele Marzeddu and to visit the DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum, where there will be an exhibition of photography from the film, a free glass of wine and the chance to see the historic rooms of Lawrence’s childhood home.

The screening takes place at Eastwood Town Council, 120 Nottingham Road, at 2pm on Saturday, April 23, with the film lasting 85 minutes.

The exhibition viewing will take place at the museum directly after from 3.45pm till 6pm, and is just a short walk from the council chamber.