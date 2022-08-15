Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, a piece of artwork featuring two badger-like, black and white animals, popped up in Forest Town, next to the bus stop and opposite the Co-op.

Chad reader Leanne Featherstone was one of the first to spot it and sent us a photo.

Now another striking piece of work has appeared on a sign at the Asda store in Forest Town, on Old Mill Lane. A photo has been sent to us by Zoe Vaughan.

The latest piece of Banksy-type artwork that has popped up in Forest Town, Mansfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some may well call it graffiti. But it features the same kind of animal and has all the hallmarks of a Banksy drawing.

The art has not impressed some cynical Forest Town locals. One said: “I reckon it’s someone who lives round here, fancies himself as a street artist and is producing these things wherever he feels like it.”

But others are enjoying the impromptu art and say it is giving the area a bit of character.

It has certainly set tongues wagging, and it might be worth remembering that Banksy is not averse to a trip to Nottinghamshire.

The previous piece of Banksy-type artwork that appeared in Forest Town last month.

Believed to be a 48-year-old from Bristol, he has left his mark on streets throughout the world.

And a couple of years ago, a piece of art showing a girl next to a mountain bike appeared overnight in Nottingham.