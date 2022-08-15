Last month, a piece of artwork featuring two badger-like, black and white animals, popped up in Forest Town, next to the bus stop and opposite the Co-op.
Chad reader Leanne Featherstone was one of the first to spot it and sent us a photo.
Now another striking piece of work has appeared on a sign at the Asda store in Forest Town, on Old Mill Lane. A photo has been sent to us by Zoe Vaughan.
Some may well call it graffiti. But it features the same kind of animal and has all the hallmarks of a Banksy drawing.
The art has not impressed some cynical Forest Town locals. One said: “I reckon it’s someone who lives round here, fancies himself as a street artist and is producing these things wherever he feels like it.”
But others are enjoying the impromptu art and say it is giving the area a bit of character.
It has certainly set tongues wagging, and it might be worth remembering that Banksy is not averse to a trip to Nottinghamshire.
Believed to be a 48-year-old from Bristol, he has left his mark on streets throughout the world.
And a couple of years ago, a piece of art showing a girl next to a mountain bike appeared overnight in Nottingham.
That piece was sold to a museum for a hefty price, so could Forest Town about to become the centre of the art world? Watch this space!