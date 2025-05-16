Hardworking Sutton pupil's dedication and progress is recognised with award

A 13-year-old pupil from Sutton has been chosen by Nottinghamshire Police as the first-ever winner of its Schools Empowerment Award

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police have introduced this brand-new award to recognise the efforts of star pupils from right across the Force area as part of its prestigious annual Live Our Best Life Awards 2025 event which shines a light on the achievements of outstanding young people across Nottinghamshire.

Leighton Turner, 13, who is currently in Year 8 at Quarrydale Academy in Sutton, defined the criteria set out for the new accolade: a young person who has made real change in their academic achievements or has overcome personal challenges through determination and persistence, while demonstrating significant improvement in behaviour, attendance, participation, and adherence to the rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leighton was nominated by one of the Schools and Early Intervention Officers, PC Jemma Fenn, who has seen him flourish with her own eyes.

Leighton Turer, a pupil from Sutton, has been chosen by Nottinghamshire Police as the first-ever winner of its Schools Empowerment Award

She said: “Leighton is a little superstar. He does have additional needs but he has shown incredible personal growth and resilience, showing perseverance to change his behaviour.

“In the past, he struggled with making the right choices, however through dedication and support he has completely turned things around.

“Leighton has developed his communication skills, learned to seek support during difficult moments instead of reacting negatively, and has shown remarkable emotional growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has stayed out of trouble, is managing his emotions in school much better, and consistently makes positive choices or owns it when he makes poorer ones. He always engages well and is a pleasure to support.

“His hard work is reflected in his school record. Leighton knows he still has a long way to go, but he is trying his best every day, and his efforts are truly commendable.

“Leighton’s journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and the impact of the right support. School is somewhere he feels he can be himself and he truly deserves this recognition."

Quarrydale Academy headteacher Tim Paling said: "I want to congratulate Leighton on the way he has responded to all of the support he has been offered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's found things difficult in the past but he's had the resilience and determination to take advice on board, accept the support that has been on offer, and he's turned his prospects around significantly.

"You see a young man now walking around enjoying school who is really happy in his environment.

"Seeing Leighton grow in confidence is something that is really inspirational to me and should be an inspiration to others.

"His award nomination and win are well deserved and justifies the effort that he has put in.

"I'm a very proud headteacher and I hope Leighton continues to flourish and grow."