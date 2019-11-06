'Hardworking' Mansfield man's plans for home tattoo removal shop

A "hardworking" Mansfield man has submitted retrospective plans to change the use of an out-house into a tattoo removal shop.

Anthony Roy, a "hardworking honest man who has live in Mansfield all his life" said he started the new businesses, Clean Slate, with his wife at their home, 292 Westfield Lane, Mansfield.

Inside - pictures from the application.

He has submitted the retrospective plans to Mansfield District Council to be able to operate the business from an out-house which has already been converted into a studio.

In the application Mr Roy said: "I would like to run a laser tattoo removal business out of the now converted out-house.

"Clean Slate is our part time businesses, we want to offer the latest laser technology in clean, comfortable and hygienic surroundings at affordable prices, making tattoo removal accessible to all."

Mr Roy said he plans to have the shop open 9am to 7pm Monday to Friday, 9.30m to 3pm on Saturdays and 10am to 3pm on bank holidays.