Brinsley Primary School was rated as ‘good’ in all areas after inspectors visited in March this year.

Key statements from the recently-published report described how ‘pupils smile often because they feel happy and safe in their surroundings’ and ‘have positive attitudes towards learning’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It read: “The ambition at Brinsley is for all pupils to be ‘stars’.

Brinsley Primary School pupils.

“The five letters in the word stars stand for shine, teamwork, achieve, respect and smile.

“These five aims influence all aspects of school life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Moor Road school was also praised by inspectors for its ‘methodical’ curriculum.

The report read: “What pupils need to know, and when they need to learn it, has been set out step by step.

“It is clear what pupils need to know and when they need to know it.

“Teachers have good subject knowledge. They show pupils what they need to do and how to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Teachers make sure that they adapt their lessons according to pupils’ needs. Pupils have access to resources to help them understand what they are doing and to be successful.”

Overall, the school received a high level of praise in the Ofsted report in all areas, which the report said is also appreciated by parents and carers.

The report added: “Parents feel supported and well informed. They appreciate the warm, caring ethos at Brinsley.”

Head teacher Jason Osprey said he is proud of the school’s achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I would obviously like to pay tribute to everyone involved during the inspection for the fantastic work that contributed to a very positive report.

“More than this though I would like to thank the staff who day in and day out work tirelessly to provide a fantastic standard of education and a truly enjoyable and happy environment for the amazing children of Brinsley.