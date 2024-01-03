Hamza Yassin picks a Sutton in Ashfield Winner

Hamza is a British wildlife cameraman and presenter, known for his role as Ranger Hamza on the children's television channel CBeebies and his work on popular shows such as Countryfile and Animal Park. However he became known and loved by a much wider audience in 2022 when he lifted the coveted glitter ball trophy as the winner of the twentieth series of the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing!

Hamza was born in Sudan and moved to Northampton at the age of 8 after his parents – both doctors – were invited to work in the UK. At 21, he visited a friend in Ardnamurchan, a peninsula on the west coast of Scotland, in order to photograph stags. He loved it so much he packed his bags and relocated there two weeks later. For the first nine months, he lived out of his car, showering at a local campsite and washing his clothes at the local community centre. He progressed to staying in empty holiday homes while he built his photography business and guided tours, and eventually bought his own home. Ever since he has loved to share his passion for ornithology and wildlife, and was happy to support the Foundation by selecting the winning ticket.