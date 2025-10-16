HALLOWEEN THEME: Pawfect pictures of perfectly preened puppy dogs in Mansfield

You’d be barking mad not to take advantage of the spooky photoshoot for all dogs groomed this October thanks to ‘On All Pawz Pet Supplies'.

Located on Portland Street in Mansfield Woodhouse, the firm is embracing the spooky season with Halloween-themed photoshoots for every dog groomed in October.

All images can be printed on various products without the watermark, if dog owners wish to purchase a keepsake.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/share/1AT3YWzBgw/?mibextid=wwXIfr

