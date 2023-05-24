Half-term is nearly here! 18 fun activities on offer for families in Mansfield during the holidays

With half-term on the horizon, it’s time to start making some action-packed plans for the family to enjoy next week.
The week-long holiday starts on Bank Holiday Monday, but the build-up begins now as we head into the weekend, so you are probably keen to find out about the events and activities on offer in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.
Our guide returns with a packed list of ideas for things to do and places to go.
Please remember to check the websites of the individual venues to check opening times, admission prices and ticket availability.
1. Half-term
There's plenty for families to do and see in and around Mansfield during the upcoming May half-term week. Photo: m
2. Half-term Xplorer events for the kids
The picturesque Carrs in Warsop (pictured) is one of three parks or nature reserves in the Mansfield area that are staging special Xplorer events for children during the school half-term break. Xplorer is a family-friendly navigational trail that is educational and fun, involving a mix of physical activity and decision-making. You can take part at Yeoman Hill, Mansfield Woodhouse next Tuesday, Titchfield Park, Mansfield next Wednesday and The Carrs on Friday, June 2.(all 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm). Photo: submitted
3. Free have-a-go Zumba sessions on Market Place
Mansfield Museum hosts a full week of kids' activities for half-term, including free, have-a-go outdoor Zumba sessions next Wednesday (10 am to 1pm) on the town's Market Place. Have fun and travel around the world through movement and music, with rhythms such as bhangra from the Punjab, soca from the Caribbean, samba from Brazil, cumbia from Colombia and beats from different regions of Africa. Photo: m
4. The dinosaurs are coming to White Post Farm!
Brace yourself for a dinosaur invasion at the ever-popular White Post Farm in Farnsfield. From Monday until the end of half-term week, there will be a prehistoric takeover with five days of 'roar-some' fun for the whole family. The daily timetable features raptors, reptiles, falcon displays and even sheep racing, plus the chance to take some selfies. Photo: m