Half-term is nearly here! 18 fun activities on offer for families in Mansfield during the holidays

2 . Half-term Xplorer events for the kids

The picturesque Carrs in Warsop (pictured) is one of three parks or nature reserves in the Mansfield area that are staging special Xplorer events for children during the school half-term break. Xplorer is a family-friendly navigational trail that is educational and fun, involving a mix of physical activity and decision-making. You can take part at Yeoman Hill, Mansfield Woodhouse next Tuesday, Titchfield Park, Mansfield next Wednesday and The Carrs on Friday, June 2.(all 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm). Photo: submitted