Half-term alert! -- 30 things to do and places to go in the Mansfield area this weekend

No doubt you will be searching for things to do and places to go, so we’ve pieced together a guide to no fewer than 30 ideas for the next few days across Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop, Retford and the wider Nottinghamshire area.

Probably the number one event is Mansfield’s first Light Night, which takes place from Saturday until next Tuesday when Carr Bank Park will be transformed into a luminous heaven.

But elsewhere, the weekend and beyond are dominated by action-packed programmes at the region’s theatres and fascinating events as part of the Nottinghamshire Festival Of Science And Curiosity, which is in full swing.

Theatre shows in Mansfield, Worksop and Retford bring you star names such as ELO, Wonka, Toy Story, Geoff Norcott and Aladdin, as well as a circus spectacular, comedy and a spine-chilling paranormal investigation.

The science festival is perfect for half-term, with various venues hosting fascinating events that range from a fun day, an inflatable planetarium show, slime-making and colourful chemistry to bird box-making, an egg-drop challenge, animation workshops and exploring electricity.

All this plus creative family workshops in Mansfield and a host of half-term events at venues such as The Harley Gallery in Welbeck, Rufford Abbey Country Park, where there is a magical fairy trail, and Mansfield’s Oak Tree estate, where there is a treasure hunt.

And let’s not forget that it’s also Valentine’s Day next Wednesday. You can celebrate on a special, romantic walk with Robin Hood and Maid Marian at the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre.

Don’t forget to check the website of your chosen destination to confirm opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

1 . Mansfield's first Light Night The natural splendour of Carr Bank Park will be transformed into a luminous heaven from Saturday until next Tuesday (4 pm to 8 pm) for Mansfield's first Light Night. Prepare to be captivated by four dazzling areas -- the radiant bandstand, a tranquil tree canopy, an enchanted forest and a carnival party. The spectacular event will also feature a mini-food coiurt, art installations, an inflatable sculpture, a silent disco and LED light-walkers.

2 . Award-winning tribute to ELO The ELO Experience are regarded as the world's foremost, multi-award-winning tribute to legendary rock band, The Electric Light Orchestra. So their show at Mansfield's Palace Theatre on Friday night is one not to be missed. It takes you on a magical musical journey through time, complete with a stunning light show and many of ELO's biggest hits, ranging from 'Mr Blue Sky' to 'Livin' Thing'.

3 . Family fun at creative workshops February half-term week means family fun and a series of creative workshops for youngsters aged eight to 16 at Mansfield Museum and the town's Palace Theatre. Every day from Monday to Friday (10 am to 3 pm) features activities revolving around drama, movement and music, all on the themes of nature and the environment. Check out the Mansfield District Council website for full details.

4 . Inflatable planetarium shows An inflatable planetarium, similar to this, will be hosting shows for the Nottinghamshire Festival Of Science And Curiosity at Mansfield Central Library next Monday (10 am to 3 pm). Youngsters can take a look at the stars and galaxies of the night sky and ask questions of a team of experts from Nottingham Trent University.There will be four shows at 10 am, 11 am, 1 pm and 2 pm before the planetarium moves on to The Bridge Skills Hub in Worksop next Tuesday (11 am to 3 pm).