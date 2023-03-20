The ‘Gum Busters’ will be taking to the town centres for the first time to mark Keep Britain Tidy’s annual Great British Spring Clean, which runs until April 2.

The Gum Busters will be using new gum cleaning equipment which removes stains using an eco-friendly detergent made from sugar beet.

This is heated and squirted directly onto the gum to quickly vaporise it.

Unlike jet washers, these machines cause little disruption so there is no need to cordon off pavements while they are in use.

New pink gum bins and signage encouraging residents to be responsible and dispose of their chewing gum rather than littering have also been installed in the town centres.

The bins themselves are made from waste gum, ensuring the gum is recycled efficiently and responsibly. The new signage has previously contributed to reductions in gum littering up to 62% according to Keep Britain Tidy’s previous evaluations.

It’s not just chewing gum litter that Broxtowe Borough Council is keen to tackle though.

Litter picks will be taking place across the borough during the coming weeks and the council would love to hear from anyone who would like to help keep the local area clean.

Neighbourhood Wardens will be running a community litter pick at Brinsley Recreation Ground on Saturday, March 25, at 11am.