Groups set to defend the right to protest this weekend in Nottingham

The groups, who will be in Nottingham’s Market Square from 11am, believe the Government’s proposed police, crime, sentencing and courts bill seriously restricts people’s right to protest.

The proposed law gives the police the power to ban marches and demonstrations if they cause “inconvenience”.

Protestors and organisers can face up to ten years in prison if a statue is damaged during an event. By contrast, the average sentence for rape is eight years.

“With this bill, the Government is putting the safety of statues ahead of protecting women,” said Misha from Sisters Uncut Nottingham.

“99 per cent of rapes go unpunished but instead of tackling an epidemic of sexual violence, Boris Johnson is more interested removing people’s right of free speech.”

The demonstration will highlight the many aspects of our society won by protests including the right to vote, paid holidays, safe working conditions, the NHS, as well as the right to love and marry who you want.

Chris Tregenza, representing Open Nottingham, explained: “The right to protest is the lifeblood of democracy. Nearly everything we take for granted has come from protesters standing up for what they believe.”

The police, crime, sentencing and courts bill has been heavily criticised by constitutional lawyers and groups such as Liberty.

It has been the focus of “Kill The Bill” demonstrations across the country, including one on Forest Fields Recreation Ground in Nottingham in March which attracted 100s of people.

Saturday’s protest is supported by Sisters Uncut Nottingham Extinction Rebellion Nottingham; Open Nottingham Revolutionary Communists Group; Nottingham Trades Council Labour Movement Solidarity With Hong Kong; ACORN Nottingham Nottingham Stand Up To Racism; Young Labour Another Europe Is Possible Nottingham.

