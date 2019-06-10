Groups 'committed' to Berry Hill Park's future

Groups have gathered to discuss the future of Mansfield's Berry Hill Park.

The Andy Abrahams, Mayor of Mansfield, Councillor Andy Burgin Portfolio Holder for Environment and officers from Mansfield District Council met with the trustees of Berry Hill Park Trust and the Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation to discuss the future of the park.

Berry Hill park protest last year.

The council has said the meeting, on Friday, June 7, was "positive" and that all parties remain "committed" to working towards a Full Council vote.

The vote could see the council becoming corporate trustee of the park.

In the meantime the council will continue to maintain the park as previously agreed with the trustees.