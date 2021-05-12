Group exercise classes set to return to Ashfield's leisure centres

Lammas Leisure Centre in Sutton, Hucknall Leisure Centre and Festival Hall Leisure Centre in Kirkby – run by Everyone Active in partnership with Ashfield District Council – re-opened on Monday, April 12, after three months of closure due to the third lockdown.

And now group exercise has been given the green light to resume from Monday, May 17, in the penultimate stage of the Government’s four-step roadmap.

Lammas will host instructor-led and virtual sessions and Hucknall Leisure Centre and Festival Hall Leisure Centre will run instructor-led sessions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Group exercise classes are relaunching in Ashfield's leisure centres.

As restrictions have eased, many have been eager to return to group exercise in centres and Everyone Active’s strict operational measures mean they can do so in a Covid-safe environment.

Lorenzo Clark, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are delighted to be able to safely resume group exercise classes in our centres.

“Aside from the obvious physical benefits, this will be a huge boost for mental health and wellbeing in the area and comes at an apt time following the start of Mental Health Awareness Week.

“Many of our customers thrive on the social element of exercise, not just for motivational reasons but also because they enjoy seeing friendly faces in a familiar environment.

“With social contact having been limited over the past year, the ability to mix safely with other members of the community will be appreciated by many.

“The importance of mental wellbeing is proving increasingly resonant with the public and customers can reintroduce group exercise to their fitness regime in the knowledge they are addressing the needs of body and mind.”

Attendances across the three Ashfield sites are on the rise, with visits in April 13 per cent higher than in December, when centres reopened after the second lockdown.

Coun Kier Barsby, portfolio holder for health and leisure at Ashfield District Council, said: “This next step in bringing social classes back will be warmly welcomed by residents in all corners of Ashfield.”