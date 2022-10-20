The result of the Severn Trent project will see communities more resilient against the increasing threat of flooding from climate change, population growth and urban development.

The company has already been working with Mansfield District Council on its Town Hall partnership, to install sustainable drainage in their memorial garden in the form of rain gardens.

The work in the Market Place outside The Court House is the first of hundreds of Severn Trent’s independent rain gardens.

Other areas of Mansfield are set to benefit from the investment as it’s rolled out wider – installing thousands more sustainable drainage systems across the town with the next phase of work due to be in Ravensdale later this year.

Adam Boucher, programme lead in Mansfield, said: “This is a really pivotal moment of the project, as this is our first raingarden and intervention that we’re installing that sees the transformation for Mansfield really begin.

“This project will see us using innovative nature-based solutions to help reduce flooding, and what’s really exciting is that nothing on this scale has been seen before in the UK, so it’s a huge moment for Mansfield.

“It means not only will those living here or visiting benefit from reduced flood risk, but they can enjoy new green spaces – which is also great for biodiversity and wildlife, as well as wider benefits to the environment and rivers.”

Severn Trent is currently at work in the Market Place.

Severn Trent said the project will create around five hectares of biodiversity rich habitat, while reducing the risk of flooding for around 90,000 people.

When complete in 2025, the new SuDS in Mansfield will be able to store over 58 million litres of surface water – that’s about 23 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The company will be installing a variety of drainage systems, including rain gardens, street planters and detention basins with the support of various partners including Notts County Council and Mansfield District Council.

“We’re aiming for these new rain gardens to be complete by the end of November, where we hope those who visit will enjoy the new green spaces and benefits they will bring to the town,” Adam added.

“We’re then really looking forward to work starting outside the town centre, where we can transform more areas of Mansfield, reducing flooding and helping to boost biodiversity and wellbeing for those living there.”

Elected Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “The flood alleviation project fits in perfectly with our agenda to make Mansfield district clean, green and healthy. There has been a massive increase in hard surfacing over the last couple of decades as lawns and verges have been replaced.

The Memorial Rain Garden and the Market Place projects will transform the feel of the town centre, making it an even more welcoming place for our residents and visitors, and it will help regenerate business in the town centre.

“This is the first of hundreds of planned improvements across the district, improving the environment for all our residents. This £76 million investment in drainage infrastructure is also a massive boost to the local economy. Improving the environment is not only great for nature and biodiversity but also for our residents’ mental health and wellbeing.