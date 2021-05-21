Greener energy grants now available for homeowners in Mansfield

Through funding provided by the Government's Green Homes Grant scheme, and working in partnership with local contractors Westville Ltd, the district council is offering homeowners grants to fully fund the cost of external wall insulation.

The scheme is aimed at owner occupiers who live in or around Mansfield's Ladybrook Estate or the Garibaldi Estate in Forest Town and who have a household income of less than £30,000. Their homes must also have a low Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating.

For a limited time only, private landlords will also qualify for a grant. However, a landlord will need to contribute 33 per cent towards the cost of the works.

Greener Home grants have been made available for people living in Mansfield.

Coun Marion Bradshaw, portfolio holder for safer communities, housing and wellbeing, said; "External wall insulation not only improves the appearance of the property, it also helps reduce heating bills and cut carbon emissions.

"This grant offers welcome assistance for many families in Mansfield and is open to both working and non-working households where fuel poverty is a growing issue."

People interested in the scheme and whose household income is around or less than £30,000 a year, should contact Westville on 0800 158 3605 for further information.

