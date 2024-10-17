Green light given to demolish Kirkby pub with ‘urgent health and safety’ problems

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kirkby pub which has fallen into disrepair will be demolished soon due to its dangerous state.

The Wyvern Club on Urban Road closed in January, and is likely to be replaced with a major government-funded redevelopment of the area.

However, the council leader indicated that it may be some time before the authority comes up with plans it’s happy with.

A planning committee meeting on Monday, October 14, approved the demolition in just ten minutes.

Artists impressions of the Kirkby Gateway site

Council officer Christine Sarris told the committee: “The building has not been used for some time and has deteriorated to quite an unacceptable level because of anti-social behaviour, leading to urgent health and safety concerns.

“It is of little value and doesn’t warrant being retained. It is currently untidy, derelict and visually detrimental.”

The Wyvern, which opened in the 1960s, has been boarded up since it ceased trading.

The West Kirkby Gateway project envisions a new ‘destination pub’ and function room on the site, using government Towns Fund money.

However, Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), who leads the authority, said he thought it would be some time before this materialised.

“The fencing will be in place after the demolition and before whatever new plans we put in place in West Kirby Gateway, which I’m not yet convinced on,” he said.

“The fencing may be there for a while.”

He called for tidy fences which could be used for advertising rather than “ugly” industrial fencing.

“Kirkby’s already well behind the curve of other regeneration projects. I want locals to see we’re active and trying to do something positive there,” he said.

The demolition plans were seconded by Coun Helen-Ann Smith, and passed within minutes.

The Ashfield Independent-run authority previously said that the design of the new pub will “reflect the industrial heritage of the site, celebrating the history of the railway and its workers”.

It added: “Plans for the site will help regenerate the west side of Kirkby by introducing new facilities and opportunities for business, which will encourage more external investment into the town.”